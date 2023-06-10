Kamloops police asking for help to find missing couple

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Have you seen Barbara and Allan Hunt? Police are asking for the public's help to find the missing couple, who are believed to be travelling in a brown Chevrolet Cruz.

Kamloops police are asking for help to find a missing couple.

In a news release, RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Barbara and Allan Hunt were last confirmed to be in Kamloops three days ago.

“Barbara and Allan were reported missing by a family member yesterday on June 9, when they failed to be in contact as expected following an appointment in Kamloops on Wednesday,” Shoihet said.

Barbara is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 115 pounds, with short wavy brown hair and blue eyes.

Allan is a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds, with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Mounties said the couple are believed to be travelling in a brown 2011 four-door Chevrolet Cruz with a B.C. licence plate reading HL5 77N.

They may be travelling between Kamloops and Williams Lake or to Kelowna.

Anyone who has seen the couple or their vehicle, or with information about the couple’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.