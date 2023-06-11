Kamloops mayor opposes beefed up records policy after taking 'confidential' document home

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Kamloops councillors have voted to beef up the city's policy regarding access to confidential records after the mayor took home an old personnel file he found in his office.

The policy, which was brought forward during a closed council meeting on May 30, along with the voting record, was released Friday as part of the agenda for council’s Tuesday meeting.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he found some city personnel documents in the mayor’s office — records he said seemed to have been there for years.

“There was documents left in my office that were handed from mayor to mayor," he said. "Actually I brought it up, and when I brought it up it was like all of a sudden it isn’t safe."

The mayor said there were documents in his office dating back to 2012. They included performance reports.

“I wanted to review a performance review of an employee. And what happened was, I had it and I’m real busy, so one night I took it home to review it. And then brought it back — I just put it back in where the old files were from the last couple of mayors,” Hamer-Jackson said, adding he didn’t discuss the contents of the documents with anyone else.

“I didn’t know that they were handing me documents that I wasn’t supposed to have. And I still don’t believe that there’s anything wrong with it.”

He said he told the city's human resources director about the documents, after which the policy came forward to council.

The now-adopted policy states council members might at times have access to confidential records for the purposes of hiring or evaluating positions reporting directly to council including, but not limited to, the CAO and the executive assistant.

As per the policy, in order to ensure privacy, all personnel records must be delivered to the human resources director for secure storage.

Council members won’t be permitted to retain copies of the "confidential" records and can’t talk about or share personnel information, according to the new policy, except in some specific situations.

Council voted 8-1 to adopt the policy, with Hamer-Jackson the lone dissenting vote.

“In the history of Kamloops, what was wrong with the way it was? Why was it OK forever and not now?” Hamer-Jackson said.

Coun. Dale Bass said the policy was brought forward in alignment with legislation in place and to reinforce to the public that council is committed to protecting the privacy of staff.

“It would be prudent to just codify it within our policies, for new councillors who might come on in future years who may not be as familiar with the privacy laws that exist,” she said.

“And to also make it clear that there are documents within city hall that need to be held in a safe and secure location that we can all access if we have to — because the policy acknowledges that — but we have to give them back when we're done. And we can't go anywhere with them.”

When asked about the documents Hamer-Jackson said he found in his office, Bass said privacy laws may have changed over time, but regardless, personnel records are now required to be kept in a safe and secure location.

"The legislation is clear that these types of documents must be held in a safe and secure location, and not taken from city hall. And the safe and secure location is the HR department," Bass said.

Maria Mazzotta, City of Kamloops corporate officer, said she couldn’t discuss what led to the policy being brought forward, noting the policy is generic and doesn’t apply to any particular situation.

“It’s always an individual council member's judgment call as to how they vote on a particular document, but this document is in alignment with recommended privacy practices for municipalities,” Mazzotta said.