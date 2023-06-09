Wells Gray lake closed to the public due to 1,270 hectare wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A 1,200-hectare wildfire is burning in Wells Gray Provincial Park.

A lake in Wells Gray Provincial Park has been closed to public access on Friday due to a 1,200-hectare wildfire burning in the area.

BC Parks announced on Friday afternoon that Murtle Lake will be closed until further notice in the interest of public safety as the 1,270-hectare Straight Creek wildfire burns nearby.

The fire was discovered on Sunday, May 21 and grew in size to nearly 60 hectares in three days. It is suspected to have been caused by a lightning strike.

Melanie Bibeau, fire information officer for BC Wildfire Service, said the wildfire is receiving a modified response, meaning the fire is being monitored but not actioned.

“Given the conditions that we're seeing it is quite dry, so there has been some growth over the last couple of weeks. But it is still modified response,” Bibeau said.

According to BCWS, during a modified response, a wildfire is “managed with the goal of minimizing costs and damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire.”