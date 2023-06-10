Some TCC facilities to close for upgrades, maintenance this summer

Photo: City of Kamloops Visitors to the Tournament Capital Centre can expect some facilities to be closed this summer due to maintenance and upgrades.

The Tournament Capital Centre will see a number of closures this summer so work crews can perform annual maintenance and complete some facility upgrades.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the Hillside Stadium and Track will be closed starting on June 12 in order replace the outdated and aging polyurethane track surface with Mondotrack.

According to the city, the surface has a 20-year lifespan and a “world-class rating.”

Sean Smith, the city’s business operations and events supervisor, said in a statement the upgrades are needed to ensure Canada’s Tournament Capital stays competitive.

“It’s critical we maintain and upgrade our facilities as best we can to continue to offer residents and athletes the very best facilities possible to use for training, competing or everyday recreational opportunities,” Smith said.

The city said the Canada Games Aquatic Centre will be closed from Aug. 12 until Sept. 4 for regularly scheduled maintenance.

The TCC Fieldhouse will be shuttered for maintenance from Aug. 8 until Aug. 24.

Residents are encouraged to use Brock Outdoor Pool or Westsyde Pool during the TCC’s pool closure.

The Sandman Centre concourse will be open to the public for walking on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. during the fieldhouse closure, and the city noted other walking trails are also available as an alternative.

According to the city, memberships impacted by the closures will be automatically extended for the duration of the maintenance.

More information can be found on the City of Kamloops website.