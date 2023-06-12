Gunman jailed in Chase-area robbery where victim was lured

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-area man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his part in an armed robbery near Chase last year in which the victim was lured to a rural area.

Thunder Storm Leon, 28, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of robbery.

Court heard Leon’s co-accused, Eleana Jane Pena, lured a man to a rural area near Chase on Nov. 10.

Leon was hiding with a gun. He emerged and pointed the weapon at the victim, who was then robbed of money and drugs.

Defence lawyer Dustin Gagnon said Leon, who has no prior criminal record, is remorseful. He’s been in jail since his arrest in November.

Leon was sentenced to more than 21 months in prison, which works out to about a year of new time once he’s given credit for time served.

He will also be bound by a 10-year firearms prohibition and required to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

Pena was sentenced in March to six months time served.