Jail for Kamloops man who had secret sexual relationship with teenaged co-worker

A man who engaged in a secret sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl he was training at a Kamloops restaurant has been ordered to spend 20 months in prison.

The 33-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. He was sentenced on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to one count of sexual interference of a person younger than 16.

Court heard the man was a senior employee at a Kamloops restaurant in 2015 when the victim was hired. At the time, the man was 25 and the victim was 15.

He trained her at the restaurant and they became friends.

“Their relationship continued and it became sexual before she turned 16,” Crown prosecutor Katie Bouchard said in court.

“And the accused knew that she wasn’t yet 16 when they began to have sexual intercourse.”

Court heard the relationship continued in secret for about a year — well after her 16th birthday — before the man moved to Ontario, where he has subsequently married and started a family.

The victim contacted police in 2021 and the man was arrested and charged.

Bouchard asked for a jail sentence of two years less a day, while defence lawyer David Karp sought a sentence of house arrest.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong said a house arrest sentence would not send the right message. She sentenced him to 20 months in prison and a further 18 months of probation.

“He was an adult — he was her trainer,” Armstrong said in her decision.

“He was someone to whom [she] looked for direction at work.”

Once he is released from prison, the man will be required to spend 18 months on probation with conditions prohibiting him from having any contact with the victim and requiring he apologize to her.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender for 20 years and to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

The man will be prohibited for five years from working or volunteering with anyone younger than 18.