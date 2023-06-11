RCMP Musical Ride returns this month for first time in six years

Photo: kamloopsmusicalride.com

The famous RCMP Musical Ride is returning to Kamloops for the first time in six years.

The event is presented by the Rotary Club of Kamloops Aurora Centennial, and will take place on June 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kamloops Agri-Centre on Mount Paul Way.

This year is the 150th anniversary of the RCMP. The musical ride has been a tradition for the force since 1876.

The ride features a troop of 24 Mounties on black horses that show detailed figures and calvary drills choreographed to music.

“Seeing the results of the work that goes into the choreography and drill required to get the horses and riders working together as a unit is truly something to be appreciated,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said in a press release.

“It’s a show you really have to experience in person to understand why it has remained an iconic part of our history and tradition.”

The event will also have a pre show featuring performances from barrel racers and Secwepemc dancers. There will also be food trucks and viewings of the horses.

Tickets are $50 for a family pack, $20 per adult, and $17 per student or senior, before taxes. They can be purchased on the Kamloops Musical Ride website.