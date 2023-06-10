TNRD, Recycle BC helping to process Kamloops recycling after facility fire

Photo: Unsplash/Jon Moore

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has stepped in to help the City of Kamloops with processing recyclables after a fire at Emterra Environmental this week.

The Valleyview facility, which was the site of a large blaze on Tuesday morning, is the only recycling processing facility in Kamloops.

In a news release, the TNRD said since Wednesday, the city’s recyclables have been taken to the regional district’s South Thompson Eco-Depot in Pritchard before being loaded into transport trailers and hauled to an alternate Recycle BC processing facility in the Lower Mainland.

The TNRD said the residential recycling depot has been temporarily relocated within the South Thompson Eco-Depot property.

Visitors to the South Thompson Eco-Depot may also notice a temporary increase in recyclable materials on site and an increase in traffic.

“We appreciate the understanding of residents using the South Thompson Eco-Depot while these temporary changes are in place on site,” said Adriana Mailloux, TNRD solid waste and recycling manager, in a statement.

“We were happy to be able to support one of our member municipalities and avoid interruptions in recycling collection.”

The TNRD said no garbage being collected in the City of Kamloops is being diverted, with these materials continuing to go to the Mission Flats landfill as usual.