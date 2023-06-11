New housing co-op issuing bonds to raise $1.1M for North Kamloops project

Photo: Propolis Housing Cooperative The location where the housing development will be in 2026, 422/424 Tranquille Road.

A new housing co-operative is hoping to raise more than $1 million in order to purchase land for an affordable housing development.

Propolis Housing Cooperative is a non-profit organization that hopes to bring sustainable and affordable housing to the people of Kamloops amid the housing crisis.

The group has recently announced that it will raise their money for purchasing the land by issuing bonds.

Investors will be able to buy a bond with a minimum of $1,000 investment, and up to a 3.5 per cent interest rate. The investors will receive their money back, with interest, after three years, Lindsay Harris, president of Propolis, told Castanet Kamloops.

The goal is to have the money raised by August to begin pre-development. Construction would then begin next summer.

After the land is purchased, Propolis will receive financial funding from a variety of sources, such as CMHC. Propolis plans to build a six-storey building with 50 apartments.

The building is also supposed to be net-zero, meaning it will only use energy created from renewable sources.

Residents in the complex will pay a $2,000 membership fee, and a monthly fee as well. The monthly fee will be about 80 per cent of the current market rent.

“We've noticed how significant the housing crisis is in Kamloops and we wanted to come forward with a solution,” said Harris.

“A problem as complex as a housing crisis isn't ever going to be fixed by just one solution. But we really see the cooperative housing model as a really great way to add more diversity to the housing supply in Kamloops and how to address the housing crisis.

“We really envision a community in which everyone has access to homes that they need —addressing housing affordability helps us to build a thriving, vibrant community for everyone to live in.”

The complex is slated to rise in the 400-block of Tranquille Road on the North Shore of Kamloops. If all goes to plan, residents will be able to move in by March of 2026.

People looking for more information or how to invest can visit the Propolis website.