Special tricycle that was stolen has been returned to its owners, Mounties say

Photo: RCMP

A special tricycle that was stolen from a family's home on the North Shore has been returned to its rightful owners.

On May 31, Kamloops Mounties requested the public's assistance finding a blue tricycle with folding wheels that had been stolen.

Around noon on Thursday, police received a call about someone who had seen the tricycle on Victoria Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and seized the stolen property.

“The tricycle had been modified with some paint and stickers, but was confirmed to be the one reported as stolen and belonging to the child,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.