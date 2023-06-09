Traffic snarled after semi truck strikes highway overpass between downtown, Valleyview

Photo: Mya Toews
Emergency crews at the scene of a collision between a semi truck and a highway overpass on Friday afternoon between downtown Kamloops and Valleyview.
Traffic was moving slowly between downtown Kamloops and Valleyview on Friday after a semi truck struck an overpass and spilled its load.
Emergency crews were called to the area beneath the Highway 1 overpass just east of downtown just after 12:30 p.m.
A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene said the truck’s load appeared to have hit a highway sign on the overpass.
One eastbound lane was closed on Battle Street/Valleyview Drive just before 1 p.m. as crews cleaned up the scene.