Severe thunderstorm warning in Merritt area lifted

Photo: Alertable.ca

UPDATE: 1:47 p.m.

Environment Canada ended the severe thunderstorm warning just after 1:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:39 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued covering an area south of Kamloops and west of the Okanagan.

The warning for the Nicola region was issued at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, warning about heavy downpours that can cause flash floods and water pooling.

“Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following — large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” the alert reads.