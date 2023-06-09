Evacuation order lifted after gas leak Friday in Cache Creek

Photo: Village of Cache Creek

UPDATE: 12:59 p.m.

The Village of Cache Creek ended the evacuation order just before 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:54 a.m.

Dozens of properties are being evacuated Friday in Cache Creek due to a compromised gas line.

The Village of Cache Creek issued an alert regarding the situation at about 11:45 a.m. on Friday.

“A gas line has been compromised and multiple agencies are responding to the emergency,” the alert reads.

“A reception centre has been set up at the Cache Creek Community Hall. Proceed there if you do not have a location to attend during this event.”

Village officials said the incident is expected to be resolved within about four hours. Impacted properties are in the Valleyview Drive and Park Road areas.

The situation comes weeks after hundreds of Cache Creek residents were allowed to return home following flood evacuations.