Amazing Race to Inclusion will return to Riverside Park on June 17

An event planned in downtown Kamloops next week will see participants racing to complete challenges intended to give them firsthand experience of what it’s like to navigate daily life with disabilities.

An Amazing Race to Inclusion, presented by the Speak Up Self-Advocacy Awareness Society, will be held on Saturday, June 17.

“The event aims to raise awareness about the barriers to inclusion that exist for many individuals living in Kamloops and region,” said a press release announcing the third-annual event.

“This event will raise funds to be used for continuing education for local self-advocates with diverse abilities.”

During the event, 10 teams with four participants each will have to navigate obstacles using goggles which simulate visual impairments, use wheelchairs, travel on city buses and work as a team to solve other tasks.

Residents are encouraged to cheer on the teams, try out the challenges and get more information about inclusion at the Sandman Centre in Riverside Park form 9 a.m. until noon.

