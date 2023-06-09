Crews knock down fire at house on Parkcrest Avenue in Brock

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops Fire Rescue crews on scene at a house fire Friday morning in Brocklehurst.

UPDATE: 11:24 a.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue says there were no injuries after a fire at a Brocklehurst home on Friday morning.

Sheldon Guertin, KFR platoon captain, said the fire started outside the home, located in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the residence just after 10 a.m., and by about 10:30, firefighters could be seen heading into the house as light smoke drifted up from behind the residence.

“The fire has been knocked down, we’re just checking for extensions,” Guertin said.

He said there weren’t any injuries as a result of the blaze.

“There were people inside the house, and there was dogs inside the house as well. So far, everybody has been accounted for,” Guertin said.

Two people who were staying in a neighbouring vacation rental unit said they looked out a window and noticed black smoke coming from the property, but by that point, firefighters were already arriving.

Two KFR engines, a ladder and a rescue truck responded to the incident, and police had blocked off Parkcrest Avenue at Holt Street to allow firefighters space to work.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze Friday morning in Brocklehurst that appears to have damaged a home and a fence.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a report of a fire. Kamloops Fire Rescue crews said the fire was knocked down at about 10:15 a.m.

Parkcrest Avenue is closed in the area. Smoke can be seen coming from the back of a house.

