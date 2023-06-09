NorthPaws still looking for first win with defending champion Knights set to visit

Photo: Alex Beckett/Kamloops NorthPaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws are still searching for their first victory of the season, winless through a half-dozen games with a new series beginning Friday night on McArthur Island.

The ‘Paws fell to the Portland Pickles on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in their first home series of the 2023 West Coast League season. That came on the heels of a three-game sweep to the HarbourCats in Victoria to start the campaign.

“It is not the start we wanted to have. We were in the game again tonight,” first baseman Nolan Austin said after the Portland series ended with a 6-4 loss Thursday.

“Just small little errors are keeping us from getting over that hump. Once we can get the first one we will start to figure it out, we are going to start to cruise and get some more dubs.”

The NorthPaws are now 0-6 on the season, with the Corvallis Knights (5-1) slated to visit Norbrock Stadium for a three-game series starting Friday.

The Knights have won six consecutive WCL titles.

The clubs will play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The 'Paws will then head to Edmonton for a series against the Riverhawks before returning home to welcome the Port Angeles Lefties for three games starting next Friday.