Two wildfires discovered Thursday afternoon along Highway 5A

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This map shows the locations of two fires discovered Thursday along Highway 5A between Kamloops and Merritt.

UPDATE: 3:11 p.m.

One of two new wildfires discovered Thursday along Highway 5A south of Kamloops is now under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Melanie Bibeau, a fire information officer with the agency, said the Cultus Creek fire is now under control.

She said there is an initial attack crew on site.

The Beaver Ranch Flats fire is a spot-sized fire with a size of only 0.09 hectares.

Bibeau said there is also an initial attack crew and an officer on site to fight that fire, as well.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:28 p.m.:

Two new wildfires have been discovered Thursday afternoon between Kamloops and Merritt near Highway 5A.

The fires are near Cultus Creek and Beaver Ranch Flats. According to the BC Wildfire Service, both fires are classified as out of control.

Both fires were discovered on Thursday afternoon and both appear to have been caused by human activity, BCWS said.

At this time, the size of the fires is unknown.