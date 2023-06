Photo: RCMP David Russell Tarrant

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a man wanted on warrants.

David Russell Tarrant, 39, is wanted on warrants relating to allegations of possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited and breach of release order.

Tarrant stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 214 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.