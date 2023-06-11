New City of Kamloops programming encourages connection with nature

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Kamloops is partnering with local wellness providers to offer some nature-based programs, including forest therapy, during the month of June.

In a news release, the city said June is Recreation and Parks Month, an initiative stemming from the BC Parks Foundation and PaRx — a national program created in response to studies showing spending time in nature has positive health benefits.

Kimberly Maine, the City of Kamloops’ healthy living and wellness co-ordinator, said in a statement she wants to challenge residents to take as little as 20 minutes per day to connect with nature during Recreation and Parks Month.

Maine said the city is excited to offer these new events.

“We are excited to be able to work with certified therapy and wellness practitioners to combine movement with nature and showcase the benefits that the natural environment Kamloops has to offer,” Maine said.

According to the City of Kamloops, there are several new programs coming in June, and will also be available in the fall activity guide.

A program called mindful movement in nature will be held at West Highlands Park on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and on June 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Each session is $25.

A forest therapy session, described as the practice of immersing oneself in nature by slowing down and finding connections to the natural world, will be held on Wednesday, June 14 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Peterson Creek Park. The session will cost $35.

A free forest bathing and mindful movement event will be held in Peterson Creek Park on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Residents can register for the programs through the City of Kamloops website.