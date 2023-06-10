Kamloops International Buskers Festival returning to downtown, bringing ‘high-calibre’ performing artists

Photo: Downtown Kamloops

The International Buskers Festival is returning to the downtown of Kamloops for a weekend of “high-calibre” performing arts to the Tournament Capital.

The festival will take place from July 27 until July 30, with performances starting at noon most days.

There will be food vendors and a Kids' Zone to entertain children with magicians, clowns and jugglers.

The KIBF website has the full schedule which includes performances from Rockabilly Joe, The Street Circus and People’s Choice Winners Zap Circus.

Volunteer applications will open around the end of June and will also be available on the website.