More than 3,400 calls to City of Kamloops community services during first quarter of 2023

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops community services division responded to a “record high” number of calls for service during the first quarter of 2023, according to the division’s acting manager.

During a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, Will Beatty presented the division’s quarterly statistics to the mayor and councillors.

“Community Services received a record high 3,423 calls for service in the first quarter of 2023 and successfully closed 99 per cent of these files, with 3,413 of the calls for services being concluded with no further action required,” Beatty said.

“Some of the files that remain open are complex files for outreach or property response related issues.”

By comparison, the division received 3,325 calls for service in the first quarter of 2022 — about 100 fewer calls than this year — and 2,736 calls during the first few months of 2021.

According to a report prepared for the committee of the whole, about 1,267 of the calls are in relation to vulnerable people and camps.

Beatty noted outreach teams, comprised of community services officers and workers from the Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops and ASK Wellness, are continuing to provide services for unhoused people.

“We're trying to work through that street level outreach program to be a part of the solution in that community of care model,” Beatty said.

“A lot of these can be proactive style approaches, meaning getting into these camps and interacting with that marginalized and vulnerable population,” Beatty said.

He said the teams were able to create 507 files during the first quarter of 2023, connecting 230 people with shelters and 20 people with health services.

Nearly 80 people were referred to services offered by CMHA or ASK Wellness, and 161 received referrals to other external services such as rent subsidies, relocation and reconnection, and supportive employment.