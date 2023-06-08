Environment Canada issues air quality statement for Fraser Canyon, Nicola

Photo: Alanna Kelly A helicopter pictured flying amid wildfire smoke in Cache Creek during summer 2021.

An air quality statement has been issued for the Fraser Canyon and Nicola regions, which Environment Canada says are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the weather agency said these areas, including the communities of Lytton and Merritt, can expect smoky skies over the next day or so.

“Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility,” the bulletin said.

Environment Canada warned the public that wildfire smoke can be harmful, especially for older people, children, pregnant people and those with lung disease or heart disease.

“Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke,” the agency said.

According to smoke forecasting website firesmoke.ca, the smoke appears to be coming from wildfires burning in northern B.C. and Alberta, along with a couple of blazes west of Harrison Lake.