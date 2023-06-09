Hundreds in Kamloops could move to supportive housing, but more units needed

Photo: Castanet

There are about 200 people in Kamloops who have undergone an assessment process in order to move from shelters to another form of housing, but progress is slowed due to a lack of available homes, according to a senior City of Kamloops staffer.

During a committee meeting on Tuesday, Coun. Nancy Bepple asked Carmin Mazzotta, the city’s social, housing and community development manager, about the number of people in shelters who have received a Vulnerability Assessment Tool (VAT) evaluation.

“That means that an individual has been assessed, they're in a shelter and they're ready for housing. My understanding is that's a big choke point in our system,” Bepple said.

“Could you speak to how many people are currently vatted in our community, waiting for housing, and what are some of the barriers for them to move out of shelter and housing?”

Mazzotta said there are approximately 200 people who have received the evaluation and are waiting for supportive housing.

“We don’t have the beds. We need more supportive housing for those folks,” he said.

Mazzotta said some people, instead of going into low-barrier supportive housing, might want to find a living situation that will help them focus on treatment and recovery from addictions.

“We’re trying to make those links right now,” he said.

He said BC Housing and service providers meet to identify when supportive housing units open up, and which folks are a good fit for those units depending on their evaluation, but there remain challenges around the number of beds available.

“It comes down to a lack of supportive housing, and an increased influx into homelessness that we’re experiencing in our community — and then other communities as well,” Mazzotta said.

He said the increase in those experiencing homelessness is due to numerous factors, including the foster care system — noting some have called this a “superhighway into homelessness” — and increasingly precarious, unaffordable housing situations.

According to Mazzotta, more than 10,000 renters in the city pay more than 30 per cent of their income on rents, an “unaffordable housing state.”

“As we know, a lot of renters may not have equity — as say a homeowner might — to be able to fall back on, not to say anything about what’s going to happen to a number of homeowners when interest rates come due from the one per cents we were seeing a few years back,” he said.

Mazzotta added skyrocketing debt-to-income levels in Canada also add another level of precariousness.

“There's a number of strong factors pushing on our social safety net contributing to that, and then we don't have enough supportive housing beds, so we continue to work with BC Housing to advocate for that,” Mazzotta said said.

“We hope to be back in front of you fairly soon with some potential options to come forward on increasing that supply, but that's the reality.”

In a quarterly report to council, city staff noted four supportive or affordable housing projects under development.

These include two projects on Tranquille Road, including Katherine’s Place, a 39-unit supportive housing development for youth, and Smeeton House, a 40-unit affordable rental building.

Two seven-unit affordable women’s housing projects are in development in the 100-block of Elm Avenue.

A development concept for a 340-unit seniors affordable housing project has been identified for 1100 Glenfair Dr.

During the meeting, Bepple noted council had also approved a development permit for a proposed 80-unit rental and social housing development at 346 Campbell Ave., a lot that was purchased by the city in 2021 and recently sold to BC Housing.