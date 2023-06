Music in the Park lineup unveiled weeks ahead of first nightly concert

Photo: Castanet

The lineup for the 2023 version of Music in the Park has been unveiled by organizers.

The nightly concert series begins on Canada Day and ends on Aug. 31 with Kamloops legend Shattered Blue.

This year’s lineup also includes a wide variety of tribute acts to artists like Shaina Twain, Johnny Cash and Fleetwood Mac.

Shows run from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Rotary Bandshell in Riverside Park. Admission is free.

The whole lineup can be found below.

2023 MUSIC IN THE PARK LINEUP

July 1—Anita Hamilton (Country), The Eh Team (Canadian Rock), Serious Dogs (Classic Rock)

July 2—BCO (Bachman Turner Tribute)

July 3—Soul Patch (Funky World Music)

July 4—Beyond Brass (Big Band Bliss)

July 5— Totally Twain (Shania Twain Tribute)

July 6—Angie Heinze Band Pop Rock

July 7—Blue Voodoo (Rock)

July 8—BC Top (ZZ Top Tribute)

July 9—The Yale County Band (Jug Music)

July 10—GIVE 'EM HELL BOYS (Country/Rock)

July 11—Moonshine Chaser (Honky Tonk Hoedown)

July 12 —Zuffalo (Funky Big Band)

July 13—Celeigh Cardinal (Soul Pop)

July 14—Nashville Kings (Country Rock)

July 15—David James & Big River (Johnny Cash Tribute)

July 16 —Bend Sinister (Pop Rock)

July 17—FKB (Rock)

July 18—Creedence Clearwater Reprisal (CCR Tribute)

July 19—BCLC Midsummer Night's Jam: Gaslighter (Songs of the (Dixie) Chicks), Dreams (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

July 20 —Sherman Doucette (Blues Harmonica Extraordinaire)

July 21 —Where We Wander (Mainstream Rock)

July 22—One Fifty One (Rock Cover Band)

July 23 —West Coast Slackers (Country Rock)

July 24—Gabriel Polatchi (Jazz Pianist)

July 25 —Mazazul featuring Henry (Mexican Jazzy Soft Rock)

July 26 —Mary Jane's Last Dance (Tom Petty Tribute)

July 27—Layer Cake Mountain (Roots Canadiana)

July 28 —Taylor-Rae (Country)

July 29—Cache Creek (Southern Rock)

July 30—Rhindress (Country Rock Blues)

July 31—Mother Son (Jazzy Pop Rock)

Aug 1—Southern Belles (Country Classics)

Aug 2—Cod Gone Wild (Modern Celtic)

Aug 3—The Decoys (Rock)

Aug 4—Caleb Hart (Island Soul)

Aug 5—Evereal (Rock)

Aug 6—Daytime Highs (Funkadelic Transcendence)

Aug 7—Last Child (Classic Rock)

Aug 8—Peach Panic (East Coast Delight)

Aug 9—Richard Graham (Roots & Blues)

Aug 10 —Paisley Groove (Kamloops Groove Band)

Aug 11—RibFest: Rock Legends (Bob Seger Tribute)

Aug 12—RibFest: Eagle Eyes (Eagles Tribute)

Aug 13—RibFest: Punch Drunk Cabaret (Rockabilly)

Aug 14—Joni Miller Band (Soul, Blues & Rock 'n Roll)

Aug 15 —Road Waves (Rock, Funk & Soul)

Aug 16—Jackson Hollow (Bluegrass)

Aug 17—Oral Fuentes (Latin Music)

Aug 18—Trigger Mafia (Rock)

Aug 19 —Out of Many (Caribbean Music)

Aug 20—Mostly Marley (Bob Marley Tribute)

Aug 21—Black Daze (Ozzy Tribute)

Aug 22 —Anna K (Indie Pop Singer Songwriter)

Aug 23—Mike McKenzie Band (Rock)

Aug 24—Led Zeppelin Tribute (Music of Led Zeppelin)

Aug 25—Alive and Kissin' (Kiss Tribute)

Aug 26—Malice In Chains (Alice in Chains Tribute)

Aug 27—Spendo (Rock 'n Roll)

Aug 28 —Maritime Kitchen Party (East Coast Party Music)

Aug 29 —Forum (Country Rock Alternative)

Aug 30—Rawn Side of Town (Bluesy Rock)

Aug 31—Shattered Blue (Rock Classics)