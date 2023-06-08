Victim taken to hospital after slashing in downtown Kamloops alleyway, police say

Photo: Castanet

Police are searching for a suspect after a slashing Wednesday night in a downtown Kamloops alleyway.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the 400-block of Lansdowne Street at about 10:45 p.m. for a report of an injured person.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a man was located in the area with injuries. He told investigators he’d been slashed.

“The victim allegedly got into an argument with another man in the alleyway between Fourth and Fifth avenues just prior to the assault,” Evelyn said in a news release.

“The victim ran toward the street and yelled for help. He was transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Evelyn said the suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30 years old, standing 5-foot-8 with a shaved head. He was dressed in all black with a backwards hat.

He was with a white woman who had dirty blonde hair and was wearing a pink shirt.

Evelyn said investigators are looking for tips and video. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.