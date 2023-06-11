City of Kamloops manager urges council to press IH for purpose-built complex care units

Photo: Castanet

A City of Kamloops manager encouraged council to continue advocating for a local purpose-built complex care site as the B.C. government has promised that 12 cities will be chosen to receive the facilities.

In a report prepared for Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting, city staff noted Interior Health has been rolling out the first of 20 complex care beds in Kamloops with a “scattered approach” — using single and two-family homes across the city to house a smaller number of individuals who need intensive supports.

Staff said the province has also announced funding for 240 additional purpose-built complex care housing units which will be located in 12 communities around the province.

During the meeting, Coun. Mike O’Reilly said he wanted Kamloops to be one of the 12 cities selected, and asked what staff needs from council to help achieve this.

“How can we best position ourselves to be one of those communities that will get a complex care facility built in our city?” O’Reilly asked.

Carmin Mazzotta, the city’s social, housing and community development manager, said the city has “strong partners” supporting its advocacy, but asked council to continue pressing Interior Health leadership.

“We’ve made it clear to Interior Health at a staffing level for sure," he said. "And council as well, that we would like to see a purpose-built complex care facility in our community."

He said the city has been saying this before it was announced in the province’s budget.

“It literally echoes word for word what we’ve been saying for over a year,” Mazzotta said.

“I would just encourage strong advocacy with our Interior Health leadership specifically about that, a dedicated, purpose built complex care facility in our community — and it is absolutely needed.”