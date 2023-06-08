City, agencies work to make day space more inviting for homeless

Photo: Castanet During a Tuesday committee of the whole meeting, a city manager provided an update on the Gathering Place, a day space set up at 48 West Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops.

A city manager says work is underway to try to make a downtown day space a more attractive place for street-entrenched Kamloops residents to spend time amid concerns from the mayor that groups have been hanging out on the lawn in front of city hall.

Among the possible solutions being eyed is one option that would turn the West Victoria Street parking lot into a safe consumption site.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Coun. Katie Neustaeter asked Carmin Mazzotta, the city’s social, housing and community development manager, for an update on the Gathering Place.

The day space is operated by the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society and The Mustard Seed Kamloops in a parking lot at 48 West Victoria St., intended to be a place for vulnerable people to spend time and access meals and supports.

Mazzotta said one of the challenges has been around substance use, noting that there is currently no active substance use permitted on site. Instead, people are referred to Interior Health's supervised consumption site on Lansdowne Street.

“One of the intents of the Gathering Place is to be a place where folks can go during daytime hours who are vulnerable with a goal of having them come in, first of all, into the space — so serve as an attractant — but also have them linger longer," Mazzotta said.

"And I think that's that's been challenging under that approach."

He noted some strategies for attracting more people to the space for a longer period of time include adding misters, which cool down the space on a hot day, and increasing support for more substantial meals.

He said there have been conversations about possibly allowing substance use in the form of a supervised consumption site within the day space, noting this would need to involve support from Interior Health. The non-profits would also have to feel secure providing that service.

“That's really where we're at right now, is trying to see if we can get a way forward where everyone feels safe and supported in the space,” he said.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson asked if outreach teams or community services officers could focus on groups of people lingering on the grassy area in front of city hall, located across the street from the Gathering Place.

“I myself personally are continually [having] to move people along, and they’re very respectful," he said.

"A lot of them they live in all the facilities, they live there. And one day I’m out there and there’s 27 people there."

Mazzotta said that’s why the city is trying to make the day space a more attractive place to be, but noted “sometimes, frankly, when it’s hot, folks may choose to sit on a grassy city hall lawn.”

“The outreach teams can go over there and encourage them to come in, but I think we need to make that day space more attractive for them to come into through meals, through supports, through a range of options,” he said.

“That's really where we've been trying to step it up and work with the agencies on trying to get folks to come into that space more frequently.”

Hamer-Jackson said he believes many of the individuals live in supportive housing facilities along West Victoria Street and have access to their own day spaces on those properties.

Mazzotta said supportive housing sites do have amenity spaces, and while people may spend time there as anyone would in a multi-family building, they also choose to head out for the day.

“Folks aren’t just going to stay on their sites — they’re going to venture out as any of us would during the day and go to commercial and community amenities,” he said.

“I think the challenge is in terms of that piece, as you've noted, the folks that are kind of just hanging out for an extended period, say on a city hall lawn, and getting them to come into the space during daytime hours.”