Venture Kamloops helps new owner acquire popular local business

Photo: Tiffany Christianson Photography Nicole Bruce, VK Economic Development Manager and Deena Aspinall Owner Your Footprint at Aspinall's zero-waste store.

A registered nurse who started a zero-waste store is the newest participant in the Venture Kamloops Accelerate Program.

Deena Aspinall purchased Your Footprint in October of 2022, seeing the business as an opportunity to help others living an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

At Your Footprint, customers can bring in their own containers and fill them with a variety of products like shampoo and household cleaners.

There is also a community jar section where people can donate containers to those who may not have access to them.

“Helping new business owners purchase and successfully transition these businesses to new ownership is important to maintain a thriving local economy," Nicole Bruce, Venture Kamloops' economic development manager, said in a news release.

"We are very excited that the VK Accelerate program can provide just the right amount of support to help the new owners thrive."

This is the second business that Venture Kamloops is helping with a transition to new ownership.

"The support and guidance offered by VK, particularly in handling business-related questions and conducting cost analysis, have been instrumental in my journey," Aspinall said.

"I am excited to fully utilize the support and resources available within the Venture Kamloops community."