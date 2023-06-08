City eyeing ways to deal with hazardous dead cedar trees

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The City of Kamloops is exploring ways it can use its bylaws to ensure property owners cut down dead and dry cedar hedges posing a potential fire hazard.

In a council meeting on Tuesday, Coun. Nancy Bepple asked Will Beatty, the city’s acting community services manager, about the unsightly vegetation she's seen while walking and driving around Kamloops.

“There are dead cedar bushes everywhere,” Bepple said.

“Is there any bylaw that the city can impose on properties that are just full of dead vegetation that looks like a huge fire hazard? Is there anything we can do?”

Beatty said work is underway to see what can be done about the matter.

“We’re currently working with Kamloops Fire Rescue to either utilize the fire prevention bylaw, or unsightly premise-style situation through our either 6.3 designation or good neighbour bylaw,” he said.

“Those are the routes that we're continuing to explore to see if — again through consultation with our legal counsel as well — to see if it meets the threshold for that.”

Beatty said members of the public can contact the community services division if they see properties that raise concern.

“We encourage people to report and have community services officers contact them about a plan of attack for the file itself,” he said.

Kamloops Fire Rescue has been advising residents to remove their cedars due to the fire risk posed by the vegetation.

Earlier this spring, two local tree-removal companies reported an uptick in calls from homeowners looking to have the trees removed.