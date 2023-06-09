Kamloops BC SPCA branch looks to raise $8K for animals in need

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is aiming to raise $8,000 for the Kamloops Animal Care Centre with the annual Lock-In for Love campaign.

This fundraiser started June 1 and will end on June 17. Individuals or teams create a personal fundraising page and then gather people to donate.

On June 17 there will be an in-person finale at the animal centre. Participants will get to “lock-in” with one of the animals while making their last fundraising push.

The money raised will go towards providing medical care, training, enrichment supplies and more.

To join the fundraiser, you can visit the Lock-In for Love website and register as an individual or create a team.

Donations are also welcome directly to the animal centre’s team.