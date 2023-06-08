Mounties anticipate charges after threats call leads to lengthy police presence in Brocklehurst

Photo: Contributed A Castanet Kamloops reader shared this photo of police outside a home Friday evening in the 2700-block of Joyce Avenue in Brocklehurst.

Mounties expect charges to be recommended after an incident last weekend in Brocklehurst led to a lengthy police presence.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 2700-block of Joyce Avenue on Friday for a report of threats involving a handgun.

“A suspect was arrested and a search warrant was executed in relation with the alleged offence,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Neighbours told Castanet Kamloops police were present at the home for an extended period on Friday — from early afternoon until 8:30 p.m.

One neighbour said she watched Mounties seize what appeared to be a handgun. Another said his fence was knocked down during the arrest of a suspect.

Evelyn said the suspect was released with conditions and a court date.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.