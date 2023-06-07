Two injured after car hits retaining wall in North Kamloops church parking lot

Photo: Kristen Holliday Two people went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle travelled through a North Shore parking lot and hit a retaining wall on Tuesday.

Two people were taken to hospital after a car slammed into a retaining wall in the parking lot of a North Shore church on Tuesday night.

Kamloops Fire Rescue, paramedics and police responded to the crash, which happened at about 9 p.m. in the 200-block of Leigh Road.

The vehicle appeared to have travelled over some landscaping in the parking lot of Kamloops Alliance Church before hitting the wall and sustaining heavy front-end damage.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said two occupants of the vehicle were injured.

“Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Evelyn said.

She said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.