Body of missing Vancouver Island man found in Kamloops

The body of a Lake Cowichan man who was reported missing last week was found in the Kamloops area on Tuesday.

Matthew Mueller, 39, was found dead in Kamloops on Tuesday.

CTV News reported Mueller was last seen on May 30 and was in telephone contact with his family the following day.

Police will only say that Mueller's body was found in Kamloops.

“The BC Coroners Service has been notified and has launched a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the man’s death,” Mounties said in a news release.

The BC Coroners Service told Castanet Kamloops the death occurred in the Kamloops area, but would not confirm where the body was found, noting officials are “early in the process of trying to determine all of the facts.”

— With files from CTV News