Police responding to report of bear spray attack happen upon wanted man

Photo: Castanet

Police responding to a call about a man who had been bear sprayed at a Valleyview gas station left Sunday with a man wanted on warrant.

On Sunday around midnight, Kamloops RCMP were called to the 1700-block of the East Trans Canada Highway to assist paramedics with a man who had been bear sprayed.

The victim said he did not know the man responsible, nor did he have a description of him.

While investigating, officers realized that a man who was with the victim was wanted on warrant. He was arrested.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.