According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered late Tuesday afternoon near Cahilty Main Forest Service Road, northeast of Sun Peaks.

The fire has been classified as out of control.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BCWS for more information about the blaze.