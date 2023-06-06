BCWS crews, helicopter fighting spot-sized wildfire west of Adams Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A new wildfire was discovered on Tuesday afternoon burning west of Adams Lake, according to BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE: 8:10 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service personnel and one helicopter are fighting a spot-sized wildfire west of Adams Lake.

Aydan Coray, BCWS fire information officer, said the wildfire, which was discovered near Cahilty Main Forest Service Road late Tuesday afternoon, is less than 0.1 hectares in size.

“We do have five personnel currently on site, and they are being supported by a heli,” Coray said.

The wildfire is suspected to have been caused by lightning.

ORIGINAL: 7:27 p.m.

