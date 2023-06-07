Investigators working to determine cause of fire that pumped black smoke into Valleyview sky

Photo: Pav Gill Flames could be seen along Highway 1 in Valleyview on Tuesday morning when fire broke out outside Emterra Environmental on Kelly Douglas Road.

An investigation is underway after a large fire at a recycling facility caused black smoke to be seen from across Kamloops.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Ryan Cail told Castanet Kamloops a fire inspector was looking into the blaze, which happened near Emterra Environmental, a recycling facility on Kelly Douglas Road.

He said at this time they are not aware of the cause, but will continue to investigate.

Emergency crews responded to a call reporting the fire on Tuesday at about 11 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the recycling facility, where cardboard and vegetation around the building were burning rapidly. All trains running on nearby tracks were stopped as crews fought the fire.

At about 2 p.m., KFR said the blaze was being held, and train traffic was allowed to proceed.

A large number of people watched the flames from businesses across the street, but no one seemed to have witnessed the fire start.