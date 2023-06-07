SD73, city address public transit safety and capacity concerns

Photo: Castanet Staff

SD73 officials are working with the City of Kamloops in an effort to make public transit safer and more reliable for students.

SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon said during a joint city council and school board meeting last month that Brocklehurst and NorKam students said they “feel unsafe at bus exchanges.”

“It's not that things have happened that are bad, but rather they just don't feel comfortable," Nixon told Castanet Kamloops.

"So that's why we talked with the City of Kamloops."

Jacob Burnley, transportation planner for the city, told city council last week that private security has been added to the North Shore transit exchange during peak hours.

“We just actually did work with the school district to amend those hours to include those after school times, as well,” he said.

“I believe the on-site patrols were taking place from three to six, and we've adjusted those down to 2:30 now.”

Nixon said during the joint meeting that high school students have also had difficulties with buses running at capacity on the south side of the river.

“Secondary students are stating that they are struggling, because they cannot get them on a bus because it's too full," she said.

"And they're also saying buses go by and do not stop because they’re full."

Burnley told council the city will provide BC Transit with the expansion priorities but the decision will ultimately be up to the province.

“Essentially it boils down to if the province doesn't approve the expansion, we don't really have a ton of options,” he said.

Burnley said that it would be possible to redistribute the allocation of services, but would require removal of transit services from other areas.

“At the moment, it's difficult to to make those decisions because we wouldn’t want to take them away from frequent routes where we're seeing high ridership and we're seeing that growth,” he said.

“We certainly wouldn't want to take them away from service out to Heffley Creek or to Dallas where buses are quite infrequent.”

SD73 is currently working with the city to review bus routes to alleviate some of the capacity challenges.

Nixon said that work related to consultations on the North Shore and Brocklehurst is ongoing.