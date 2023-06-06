Highway 1 cleared at Lafarge Road after earlier crash

Photo: DriveBC The area where the reported vehicle crash is blocking Highway 1.

UPDATE: 7:05 p.m.

DriveBC reports Highway 1 has been cleared at Lafarge Road after an earlier crash.

UPDATE: 6:24 p.m.

One lane on the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed to traffic after an earlier crash near Lafarge Road.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

DriveBC said the right lane is still closed, and drivers in the area should expect delays.

ORIGINAL: 3:49 p.m.

A vehicle crash is currently blocking Highway 1 east of Kamloops.

DriveBC announced in a social media post that there will be major delays due to the incident on Highway 1.

The accident is east of Lafarge Road and no detour information is currently available.

DriveBC said crews and flaggers are on their way to the scene.