BCWS, KFR in constant communication, 'ready' for summer wildfire season

Photo: Kamloops Fire Rescue

Kamloops Fire Rescue’s deputy chief says city firefighters have been communicating frequently with their counterparts at the BC Wildfire Service and are “ready” for wildfire season and the upcoming summer months — whatever they might hold.

Ryan Cail, KFR deputy fire chief, provided a quarterly operations update to city council on Tuesday, and responded to a question from Coun. Nancy Bepple about the communications between KFR and BCWS.

“Could you explain how Kamloops Fire Rescue works with the BC Wildfire Service to ensure our community stays safe going into this probably very challenging wildfire season?” Bepple asked.

She said she noted people are “very nervous right now” about what’s coming in the summer.

Cail said the two firefighting agencies are in constant contact to discuss things like the weather forecast and staffing levels. Cail said he’s spoken with Hugh Murdoch, BCWS wildfire officer, four times in the past three days.

“We’re probably emailing, talking minimum on a weekly basis as we go forward, whether it’s weather forecasts, prediction modelling, whether we should staff up task forces and be ready if we see a weather system that’s moving in,” Cail said.

He said they discuss which apparatus and staff are on standby, ready to go.

“We have an excellent rapport with BCWS, we do a lot of training and a lot of communication," he said.

"We’re ready for the summer. We can’t predict, but we’re ready.”

Continued hot and dry conditions are expected across the fire centre this week, with the BC Wildfire Service noting much of this summer’s wildfire outlook will depend on the amount of rain the region receives in the rest of June.

Officials have said this has been Canada’s worst start to wildfire season on record, with fires burning out of control in nine provinces and two territories.