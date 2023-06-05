Suspected driver failed breathalyzer after weekend crash in Westsyde, police say

Photo: Castanet

Police believe alcohol played a factor in a crash Saturday in Westsyde.

Emergency crews were called to Westsyde Road at Old Road at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a collision.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a grey SUV was reported to have lost control and crashed into the hillside, narrowly missing another vehicle at the intersection.

“Two occupants were located and arrested nearby,” she said.

Evelyn said the suspected driver failed a breathalyzer back at the detachment.

The suspected driver was released with a court date and conditions. Evelyn said Mounties anticipate charges will be recommended.