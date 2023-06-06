Kamloops NorthPaws opener will feature hot food, cold drinks and surprises

Photo: Christian J. Stewart Photography A photo from the previous series in Victoria.

After starting the season on the road, the Kamloops NorthPaws will return to Norbrock Stadium on Tuesday for the first home game of their 2023 West Coast League campaign.

First pitch against the Portland Pickles is 6:35 p.m. — the first of three against the Pickles. The Corvallis Knights will then visit Kamloops for a three-game set running Friday to Sunday.

On Wednesday, the 'Paws will be honouring the Kamloops Blazers. Some Blazers players will be signing autographs for guests.

Every night there will be a Molson Canadian Tailgate party from 5 p.m. to 6:35 p.m. It will be $12 for a hot dog and a beer.

There is also a food truck on site called the Kanteen, which is run by the NorthPaws. NorthPaws general manager Jenna Forter said that everything is made to order.

There will also be two concession stands and four drink stands.

Forter said there will be surprises for guests, including an appearance from the Dance Gallery.

“We're really excited to invite everyone down to the park — there's gonna be some good surprises for our fans,” she said.

All games start at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening around 4:45 p.m. If you are unable to attend in person they will all be webcast online.

The 'Paws are off to an 0-3 start, winless to start the season in a three-game set against the Victoria HarbourCats.

Tickets and packages can be purchased on the NorthPaws website.