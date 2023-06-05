Crews responding to 10-hectare wildfire near Nicola Lake, BCWS says

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 2:36 p.m.

Drivers are being warned about a 10-hectare wildfire burning near Nicola Lake outside Merritt.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is highly visible to drivers in the area.

Aydan Coray, a fire information officer with BCWS, said drivers are asked to be careful in the area.

Coray said air tankers were working the blaze earlier in the day on Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:57 p.m.

A wildfire near Nicola Lake was discovered Monday morning.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire is currently 10 hectares in size and is categorized as out of control.

The fire was caused by human activity.

BCWS Information Officer Aydan Coray told Castanet Kamloops that there are currently eight personnel on site.