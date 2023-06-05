Grass fire scorches property on Kootenay Way, just off Halston Avenue

Photo: Kamloops Fire Rescue Firefighters were dealing with a grass fire Monday on the Tk'emlups reserve near Halston Avenue.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews say they stopped the spread of a grassfire Monday on the Tk’emlups reserve before it could reach any nearby structures.

Emergency crews were called to a property in the 1200-block of Kootenay Way just before noon on Monday for a report of a fire.

Winds were pushing the blaze toward buildings, but KFR said in a post on social media that firefighters halted its progress.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:30 p.m.

A grass fire Monday on the Tk’emlups reserve near Halston Avenue sent smoke into the sky that was visible from across the city.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire in the 1200-block of Kootenay Way just before noon.

As of 12:30 p.m., Kamloops Fire Rescue crews remained in the area.

Police have Salish Road closed south of Halston Avenue.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.