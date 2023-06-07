Transition Kamloops’ Repair Cafe returns to help fix broken items

Photo: Transition Kamloops Volunteer Jamie Harbottle fixing a vacuum cleaner for Margaret Stewart at the last Repair Cafe.

Fixers are returning to the Repair Cafe this month to help people repair items they may not know how to fix.

The cafe will be held at the Kamloops Yacht Club, 1140 River St., on June 17, running from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Participants are welcome to bring in any household items, except computers and cell phones, that need to be repaired. Some items that are allowed are bikes, lamps, hair dryers, toasters and clothing.

Volunteer fixers will assess the damage and see if it is repairable or if it is time to say goodbye.

The organizers said in a press release that they can repair some items that are not manufactured anymore.

This event has been going on since 2018, and the organizers said they saved hundreds of items from the landfill.

Transitions Kamloops started the cafe and were selected by the City of Kamloops to receive a 2023 Climate Action Grant because of their efforts to reduce landfill waste.