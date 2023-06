Photo: BCWS

A new blaze was discovered Monday morning near Kamloops Lake.

The wildfire is being called the Russeau Creek fire. It is classified as out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service website.

It is suspected that the fire was started due to human activity, and it is currently about one hectare in size.

Aydan Coray, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet Kamloops the blaze is mainly burning on grassy fields.

She said BCWS has four personnel at the site.