Semi crash closes Trans-Canada Highway at Valleyview in Kamloops

Photo: DriveBC

The Trans-Canada Highway remains closed this morning after a serious crash in the Valleyview area of Kamloops overnight.



RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area as their investigation continues.



Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to the scene of a crash involving a semi and sedan in the Highland Road area.



"Three people have been taken to hospital, one of whom has suffered significant injuries," says RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

"The cause of the collision and contributing factors remain under investigation."



Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Oriole Road from the west and Highland Road from the east, onto either Frontage Road or Valleyview Drive.



Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, and those who must travel through the area, can expect delays.



Police ask any witnesses to the incident to contact them at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2023-19768.