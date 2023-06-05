'First class' Kamloops Memorial Cup praised by attendees and organizers

Photo: Candice Ward/CHL The Quebec Remparts celebrate Sunday at Sandman Centre after defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 to win the Memorial Cup.

With the Memorial Cup having officially come to a close, attendees and organizers are singing the praises of the “first class” event.

The Memorial Cup started on May 25 and wrapped up Sunday with the Quebec Remparts victorious over the Seattle Thunderbirds in the championship game.

A group of fans at Sunday night's game from the Seattle area said they thought the event was top notch.

“We checked out the fan zone and where the beer garden stuff was and then down to the river,” said Bryon Rappe of Seattle.

“It has been first class from what we've seen so far. People are super friendly and it's lovely. It's awesome.”

Some attendees commented on the city as well, saying that the weather and locals were a highlight.

“Kamloops is awesome, that people are beyond friendly — that's the number one thing,” said Steve Kosmider, also from Seattle.

“We've been here all week, we've gone to Cinnamon Ridge, Sun Peaks yesterday, Wells Grey — It's awesome here. I love Kamloops.”

The tournament's festivities were also enjoyed by locals.

Jordon Tigchelaar, who lives in Kamloops, said he was excited to experience the event.

“It's good. Obviously this hasn't happened in my lifetime — I was probably four years old last time we had it,” he said.

“The biggest thing I think is crazy to think about is hockey still going into June and it’s 30 degrees outside.”

Yves Lacasse, chair of the host organizing committee, said the committee’s goal was to put on a “first-class” event.

“Our goal was to make sure that we would serve the community well, that we would make Kamloops shine, that we would put a spotlight on our community,” said Lacasse.

“I’m really excited. And I'm really proud of the work that all of our people have done over the past, not only the past 10 days, but over the last year that we've been working on this. It's been a lot of work. It's been really rewarding.”

Lacasse said feedback has been positive and he believes the event has been an overall success for the city and the community.

“Folks that I talked to in the community, locals or even folks that have traveled from far away, have all told us the same thing — that Kamloops has treated our guests extremely well,” said Lacasse.

“So I'm really, really proud of that. I'm proud of our committee and I'm really proud of the community.”