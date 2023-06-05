TRU trades students bring home medals from national competition

Photo: TRU Hugo Heyes (centre) wins gold in the plumbing category.

Thompson Rives University Trades and Technology students won national awards for demonstrating their talents in skilled trades.

TRU students took home five medals in plumbing, welding and carpentry, beating out hundreds of competitors from across the country.

Hugo Heyes took home a gold medal in the plumbing category, while Nolan Ilic and Cole Allen won gold and bronze, respectively, for their skill in welding.

In Carpentry, Mathew Lavigne took home silver in the post-secondary level and Logan Jones took home the same in the secondary level.

“Our plumber Hugo and all the other TRU competitors did amazingly well,” said TRU plumbing instructor Audrey Curran.

“Anyone brave enough to put themselves out there for these competitions should be very proud of themselves.”

The awards were handed out at the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition held in Winnipeg in late May.

The SCNC is the only multi-trade technology competition for students and apprentices in Canada.

“Events like the Skills Canada National Competition encourage Canadian youth to discover skilled trade and technology careers through interactive activities and find their passion,” said Shaun Thorson from Skills Canada.

“It also allows us to raise awareness of these important and lucrative careers to our future skilled workforce.”

The competition is held annually, and sees more than 500 competitors from across the country compete for the title of national champion in over 40 skill areas.