Forecast calls for more sun in Kamloops, highs surpassing 30 C

Photo: Josh Dawson

Kamloops is expected to see gusting winds this week and temperatures higher than 30 C, according to Environment Canada.

Skies are expected to remain clear and sunny over the week, with some clouds and chances of showers predicted to reach the city by the weekend.

Monday will see lots of sun, with temperatures peaking at a modest high of 23 C and wind becoming west gusting through at 20 km/h in the morning. Monday night will see clear skies and a law of 10 C.

Tuesday will continue to see the sun shinning and temperatures hitting a daytime high of 26 C. Tuesday night will hit a low of 11 C as clear skies remain.

Wednesday will see temperatures jump to 33 C, as clear and sunny skies continue over the course of the day. The overnight low will be 14 C.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with the daytime high reaching 34 C — about 10 C above seasonal averages. Thursday night will see clear skies and a low 18 C.

Friday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud, as temperatures lower slightly to a high of 31 C during the day. The overnight low will be 18 C, accompanied by cloudy periods.

Mixes of sunny and overcast skies are forecast to continue into Saturday, with a high of 27 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.